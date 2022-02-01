McInerney takes the knocks… and the Test cap

CONNAL McInerney is no stranger to a tough pre-season, sweating it out with his Brumbies teammates in a hot Canberra summer, preparing for a competition largely played during the colder months, writes sport columnist SIMON ANDERSON.

THIS year was different for 26-year-old Brumbies hooker Connal McInerney. He missed a chunk of the early season fitness and skills drills after being selected to go on the Wallabies tour at the back end of 2021 before eventually making his debut in the team’s win over Japan in October.

Earning his Test cap was the next step in what has been a career full of ups and downs.

In the last year alone McInerney was in and out of the Brumbies squad after breaking his fibula, and suffering a head knock in training later in the season.

As he has done every time he has faced adversity in his career, he put in the work needed to get back to his best. This culminated in the Wallabies debut.

“It came as a surprise really,” said McInerney, who admitted at the time of his selection he was just happy to be on the tour, helping his teammates at training and getting the most out of the experience,” he said.

“I got the call on the last day of one of our pre-season blocks, when we were about to go on a break for a couple of weeks.

“Instead I got the call up out of the blue and I was stoked they were able to throw me a bone. It felt like a bonus after a tough year with one of the bigger injuries I have had.

“I was very grateful – that is one of the words that I used a lot when I was replying to messages from friends and family – grateful and fortunate to be given that opportunity.”

It was those family and friends around him that have provided support to McInerney during the tough times in his career, with his nan even calling her local radio station in Canberra to let them know that her grandson would be making his Wallabies debut.

“It was good seeing how happy my mum was when I gave her a call from Japan to let her know the news,” said McInerney.

“My partner Ellie was probably more excited than I was, and my brother got pretty emotional after the game as well, knowing what a long journey it was.”

McInerney repaid the faith shown in him when he came on to the field to replace Brumbies teammate Folau Fainga’a, crossing for a try in the 32-23 win over the Cherry Blossoms in Japan.

The rise to the top level was made all the more impressive, given years earlier McInerney received some frank advice from Brumbies coach Dan McKellar that he wasn’t ready for Super Rugby, let alone playing internationally.

McInerney believes he had some “growing up” to do since hearing that feedback.

“Becoming more mature and seeing the game from a different view,” McInerney said of the differences between him as an Australian Under 20s representative to a Wallaby,” he said.

“It was more about working smarter, not harder and nailing down the importance of my role in the scrum and line outs. It took me years to be happy with the way I was throwing. In the early years I wasn’t as confident in that area and in the last couple of years I’ve tweaked a few things.

“Scrummaging was something I wanted to be the best at, and I needed to find a deeper desire to learn and put more time into that part of my game. I am probably not as talented around the field as some other guys, but I knew that if I could nail my core role I would be in a good place.”

McInerney will have extra motivation to work hard this season given the Brumbies’ depth in the number 2 jersey. As well as Wallabies starting hooker Fainga’a, young-gun Lachlan Lonergan is another capped rake in the ACT squad.

While some could see the competition as a threat, McInerney welcomes it.

“It is great, we also have Billy Pollard who will also be a Wallaby, it is just a matter of time for him,” said McInerney.

“It is going to be an interesting year.

“If we are all healthy there will be two of us playing club footy, which is crazy to think about. At the end of the day, we are all good mates and we are always doing our gym together, pushing each other and learning from each other.”

The Brumbies kick-off their 2022 Super Rugby season against the Western Force in Perth on February 19.