Annual prostate examinations look like having saved this (shy) Canberra guy from having his retirement short lived…

HERE I am, newly retired (for real this time), ready to enjoy the next chapter. However, something got in the road.

Towards the end of last year, I had my annual prostate examinations, a Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) blood test and the “digital examination” to check the physical condition of said organ.

The tests were done. My PSA has always been 3.1 or less. In my early 60s now, I thought I should be okay.

Well, no.

The PSA came back at 4.8. Given my family history, my late mum and all my siblings have either had or (in the case of mum and one of those five siblings) died of “The Dancer”, I was referred to a specialist.

The specialist ordered more blood tests, an MRI scan (geez, they’re noisy!) and another PSA test.

In just a month between tests, the PSA had risen from 4.8 to 5.7.

The MRI scan showed little, but oh, that family history…

So it was time for a biopsy and cystoscopy.

Those results came back just before ho-ho-ho time.

Merry Christmas – cancer, Stage bloody 3!

Surgery likely, but hang on.

The biopsy revealed most of “the action”, to coin a phrase, was inside the gland, good. However, there appeared to be some action outside the gland, bad.

Ugh.

So a bone scan was ordered, to see how far the rotten thing had spread.

The bone scan came back showing a fair bit of arthritis, otherwise clear except for one lymph node, down near a hip.

The decision? No surgery, the recommendation made by my specialist to his colleagues to consider me for radiotherapy in the known areas of disease and medication to reduce testosterone and help locate any more “rogue cells”.

The meds are underway to reduce “the ‘rone”, with radiotherapy to follow after that.

My annual check up (which I have been having for seven years now) had found the bad news. However, the good news is I did have those check-ups and, as a result, will hopefully be around for a good while yet, as it looks like I have got it early enough, albeit that a little of the “dancer” has leaked, so to speak.

My advice?

If you or someone you know and love has been slack in not pursuing enough, or any, checkups for prostate cancer, give ’em a nudge. In fact, give ‘em a bloody good bent ear!

It may well save his life.