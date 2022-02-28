Mid-week minor flood warning for Queanbeyan

THE Bureau of Meteorology is predicting 25-35mm of rainfall on Wednesday (March 2), with the Queanbeyan River expected to reach minor flood levels.

Queanbeyan deputy unit commander – operations Brent Hunter said they are expecting this will be a flood of inconvenience rather than danger.

“While we aren’t expecting homes to be inundated, we do unfortunately expect to be called to rescue people from cars trapped in floodwater.

“Every event over the past 12 months, we have been called to rescue someone who chose to ignore the advice and even the road closure signs, and that’s really disappointing.”

The NSW SES say entering floodwater not only puts yourself and those you care about at risk, it risks the lives of their volunteers who are then deployed to rescue you.

The NSW SES are urging people to remember that volunteers are fathers, mothers, children and siblings, and they are loved and cared about. So, please never walk, ride or drive in floodwater.

It is likely that road closures will be in place around the CBD, including the low level crossing on Morisset Street.

Oaks Estate road is already closed due to rain, and will be unlikely to open in the short term.

“I want to remind everyone that the Ellerton Drive Extension is open and is a good way to cut your travel time in a flood. Don’t rely on the Kings Highway as your only route,” said Brent Hunter.