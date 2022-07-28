Millions in budget for ACT healthcare

THE ACT budget will fund an additional 100 full-time equivalent (FTE) public health jobs in 2022-23, growing to more than 170 in 2023-24

It follows an election commitment to employ 400 additional healthcare workers in this parliamentary term.

The government will provide $16.4 million to support more after-hours services, delivering more physiotherapists, social workers, psychologists, occupational therapists and other allied health professionals.

The budget includes $7.2 million to focus on psychosocial wellbeing and addressing occupational violence.

A further $3 million will expand the workforce at Canberra’s five nurse-led walk-in centres.

The funding aims to improve patient recovery, reduce hospital length of stay, improve emergency department performance and reduce readmission rates.

Another $50 million will be dedicated in the budget to support implementation of the Digital Health Record – which launches in November and is set to record all interactions between a person and ACT public health services – to ensure frontline health staff can undertake training and minimise service disruption.

Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said the funding will support timely discharge form hospital, improve emergency department performance, and enable better patient recovery.