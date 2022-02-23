Minson, the master of lamp working

Craft / “You get a rhythm about it”, Peter Minson. At Craft ACT Craft + Design Centre, Civic, until March 19. Reviewed by MEREDITH HINCHLIFFE.

PETER Minson has been creating art in lamp worked glass for more than 60 years, and was one of the first Australians to specialise in this technique as an art form.

A torch or lamp is used to melt rods of glass, which are then shaped using blowing and tools. It is possible beads were the first objects made using this technique. Many scientific instruments are made by lamp workers for specific uses, and Minson is from the family of a manufacturer of scientific glassware.

You might see lamp workers illustrating their art at various community events: for centuries itinerant glass workers demonstrated lamp working to the public.

Lamp working lends itself to small, finely wrought objects and Minson is a master at the technique. A shelf, with 18 drinking goblets in different heights and with different decoration, shows the wide range of effects that can be achieved with lamp working. Some goblets are tall, others are short – some have decorated bowls, in others plain bowls sit on decorative stems.

Minson has always made teapots. There is something magical about seeing tea leaves floating and then settling, in a glass pot. Catalogue Nos 14, 15 and 16 are three such tea pots.

Five stemmed “Roses” with clear stems – including thorns – have perfect blooms in different colours.

Seeing the range of objects which can be made by flame working is illuminating. Minson is showing his considerable knowledge and skills through these vessels and other pieces. The exhibition shows, once again, the versatility of glass as a material.