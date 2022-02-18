Missing Christopher may be in the bush

THERE are serious concerns for the wellbeing of 26-year-old Christopher Buckley, who has been uncontactable since Thursday evening (February 17).

Police believe he is in the bushland area between the suburbs of Garran and Red Hill.

They say Christopher was last seen about 5.40pm yesterday (February 18) walking in the bushland area alongside Hindmarsh Drive, Red Hill.

He is described as Caucasian in appearance, with light brown hair, blue eyes, of slim build, and last seen wearing a yellow shirt and blue jeans.

Police (and his family) hold serious concerns for Christopher’s welfare and are requesting the public’s help in locating him.

Anyone with information should call 131444.