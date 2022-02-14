Update: Missing Elise found ‘safe and well’

UPDATE: Police report that Elise has been “safe and well”.

TEENAGER Elise Coates is missing and police hold serious concerns for her welfare.

Police say the 13-year-old has not been seen or heard from since about 6.20 this morning (February 14) and was last seen leaving her home in Gilmore.

She is described as being of Caucasian appearance, has braces on her upper teeth, has a slim build and is about 165 -170 cm tall with long brown hair.

Elise is wearing a hooded jumper, tracksuit pants, black shoes and has a shoestring side bag. She does not have a phone, but is believed to have access to a bus pass.

Police and Elise’s family hold serious concerns for her welfare and are requesting the public’s help in locating her.

Anyone with information should call 131 444.