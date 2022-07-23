News location:

Missing teen worries family

Aleisha Paleaae.

TEEN Aleisha Paleaae (pronounced Pal-ee-igh) hasn’t been seen since Wednesday morning (July 20) in Emu Bank, Belconnen.

The 13-year-old, described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 162cm (5’4”) tall, of slim build, with brown hair, hazel eyes, multiple ear piercings and a pierced septum, is known to frequent the Queanbeyan, Gungahlin and Belconnen areas, but may be in Deakin.

Aleisha, also known as “Ace” and “Zero”, was wearing dark pants, a black jacket, an army green beanie, black shoes, and was carrying a black duffle bag.

Police and family hold concerns for Aleisha’s welfare and anyone with information should call 131444.

