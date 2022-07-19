Moderna vaccine approved for children six months and older

AUSTRALIA’S medicine regulator has approved the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine for children as young as six-months-old.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) declared on Tuesday (July 19) it has granted provisional approval of the vaccine for children aged six months to five years. It had previously only been approved for children six-years-old and over.

As with other age groups, the TGA recommends use of the vaccine in children from six months should be administered as two doses at least 28 days apart.

It is the first time a vaccine for the age group has been approved in Australia.

“Australians can be confident that the TGA’s review process of this vaccine was rigorous and of the highest standard,” said a TGA spokesperson.

“The decision to provisionally approve the vaccine was also informed by expert advice from the Advisory Committee on Vaccines, an independent committee with expertise in scientific, medical and clinical fields including consumer representation.

“The TGA carefully considered data from the KidCOVE clinical trial, which was conducted at multiple sites throughout Canada and the United States and included over 6000 participants aged six months up to six years. The study demonstrated that the immune response to the vaccine in children was similar to that seen in young adults (18 to 25 years) with a favourable safety profile.”