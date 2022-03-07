More Canberra events to become plastic-free

The ACT government has announced today (March 8th) that more major events in Canberra, including at GIO Stadium and Manuka Oval, will become plastic-free.

The latest declaration also includes the “Groovin the Moo” music festival at Exhibition Park on April 24, which will join several other “plastic-free” public events including the National Folk Festival over the Easter weekend.

“Food vendors who operate at NRL and Super Rugby matches at GIO Stadium, and AFL and cricket matches at Manuka Oval will now move away from single-use plastic items such as plastic bowls, plates, single-use plastic straws and takeaway containers, swapping them with items made from materials like hard cardboard or sugar-cane mulch,” said city services minister Chris Steel.

Last year the ACT government cut single-use plastics at Canberra events including Australia Day, the Royal Canberra Show and the Enlighten Festival. A territory-wide ban on single-use plastic cutlery, stirrers and polystyrene takeaway containers was also introduced.

Items currently under consideration to be banned from July 2022 include:

Single-use plastic straws (with exemptions for those who need them)

Cotton buds with plastic sticks

All oxo-degradable plastic products – such as plastic bags and dog waste bags

Single-use plastic fruit and vegetable barrier bags