More funding announced for ACT homelessness services

THE ACT government has announced $2.5 million in funding to support homelessness services throughout Canberra, including accommodation, transitional housing, domestic violence counselling, education and advocacy services.

$90,000 will be funded to Ainslie Lodge accommodation. The funding will transition the Lodge from it’s winter six-month-operation to a year-round operation, and will increase it’s capacity to offer transitional and crisis accommodation, and pathways to a range of support services.

According to the government, $906,000 will also fund a stronger collaboration across services to provide integrated support, case management and tenancy assistance to 40 rough sleepers as they transition from short-term accommodation into long-term accommodation.

It will also fund a community mental health specialist for 12 months to support rough sleepers with mental health needs.

$1,556,000 in funding will go towards employing additional OneLink staff to provide specialist engagement support, and respond to sustained increase in demand and complexity of clients.

They will also work with service providers to develop targeted support packages for those receiving assistance from the Client Support Fund.