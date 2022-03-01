More Jobs program for people who care

Ready for a career change? In this sponsored post, More Jobs More Care encourages people to consider a rewarding career in the disability sector.

MORE Jobs More Care is a program designed to encourage more people to train to work in the disability sector and discover the rewards of becoming an individual support worker in the ACT or NSW.

Through a free, four-week training and work experience program, funded by the NSW Government and run by Apprenticeship Careers Australia, people have an obligation-free chance to try out what working in the disability sector is like, says Mel Risby.

Regional program manager for the Riverina and Murray, Mel says candidates study five course modules for a certificate III in individual support, have hands-on work experience and mentoring as a disability support worker.

She says she’s seeing a lot of candidates who are ready to make a career change.

“We’ve had a lot of great success stories. It is an incredibly rewarding job to empower and support people with disabilities,” says Mel.

“People also love the flexibility of the sector – there’s the ability to work flexible hours, weekend or evening work.

“After the four-week program, we have had a number of people offered work at their work-experience placement. They have gone on to continue their training, supported by their new employer.”

More information at apprenticeshipcareers.com.au/morejobsmorecare