More than 1000 new covid cases in Canberra

ACT Health has today (March 2) recorded its highest number of new covid cases in more than a month.

There were 1053 cases reported in today’s numbers, a steep rise from yesterday’s 692.

Of the new cases, 596 were detected by PCR tests and 457 were detected by RATs.

There are now 4027 active cases of covid in the territory, and there have been 51,244 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

There was however a significant drop in hospital numbers overnight. 40 people are hospitalised with the virus, down from the 45 reported yesterday. None are in intensive care or on ventilators.

On the vaccine front, 68.2 per cent of ACT residents aged 16 and over have had their booster dose and 78.5 per cent of children aged five to 11 have had one dose.