News location:

Canberra CityNews

Subscribe
Support
Canberra Today 27°/30° | Thursday, February 10, 2022 | Digital Edition | Crossword & Sudoku

More than 13,000 covid cases in southern NSW since July

SINCE July 1 2021, the Southern NSW Local Health District has recorded 13,177 cases of COVID-19.

In today’s figures, there were 229 new cases recorded in the past 24 hours bring the district’s total active cases to 2655.

There are currently 21 people hospitalised with the virus, two of which are in intensive care.

Throughout Southern NSW there are:

  • 21 new cases in the Bega Valley
  • 32 in Eurobodalla
  • 55 in Goulburn Mulwaree
  • 80 in Queanbeyan-Palerang
  • 25 in the Snowy Monaro
  • 4 in the Upper Lachlan 
  • 12 in the Yass Valley.

Who can be trusted?

In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.

If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.

Become a supporter

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Share this

Leave a Reply

Related Posts

Top Stories

Follow us on Instagram @canberracitynews