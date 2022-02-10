More than 13,000 covid cases in southern NSW since July

SINCE July 1 2021, the Southern NSW Local Health District has recorded 13,177 cases of COVID-19.
In today’s figures, there were 229 new cases recorded in the past 24 hours bring the district’s total active cases to 2655.
There are currently 21 people hospitalised with the virus, two of which are in intensive care.
Throughout Southern NSW there are:
- 21 new cases in the Bega Valley
- 32 in Eurobodalla
- 55 in Goulburn Mulwaree
- 80 in Queanbeyan-Palerang
- 25 in the Snowy Monaro
- 4 in the Upper Lachlan
- 12 in the Yass Valley.
