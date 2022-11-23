More to a check up than meets the eye

There is a popular notion that optometrists only exist to prescribe and sell spectacles. The reality could not be more different to this idea, says optician DAMIEN LONERGAN.

IN a normal eye test the most important parts of the process are the checks of ocular health, and these actually form the basis for the clinical recommendations for regular eye examinations.

In line with this there are very important symptoms that mean you should be seeing your optometrist. Some of these include: sudden changes in your vision, flashes of light, floating spots, sore eyes, itchy eyes, and red eyes.

Some of these symptoms can be associated with relatively minor conditions, but some can be associated with more significant health problems for your eyes.

All of them should be investigated by someone who is interested in the health of your eyes. Optometrists not only have the training for eye problems, but importantly have the right equipment to be able to assess your eyes properly and therefore start you on the right course of treatment.

In some cases, this right course of treatment might even involve sending you to your general practitioner for certain medications.

Some of those symptoms, particularly changes in vision, flashes of light and floating spots, have potentially serious consequences.

If you experience any of these symptoms, we recommend calling for an appointment as soon as possible.

Normally, the testing for these symptoms is going to involve a thorough eye examination, so you would expect to have drops put in your eyes to make your pupils larger and enable this more thorough examination.

While in many cases this test shows nothing of great concern, the risk from the complications is why the drops are used, and why this test should be done as soon as possible after the symptoms are noticed.

At Collins and Lonergan we value your sight and your eye health. If you are experiencing any of the symptoms mentioned, or anything else that is causing you concern with your eyes, call us to discuss an appointment.

We might ask you questions about your symptoms, but these are only to help us work out how soon we should be seeing you.

Collins and Lonergan Evolve Optometry is an independently owned optometrist in the centre of Gungahlin, located opposite Coles inside Gungahlin Village. Call 6189 5891

or visit evolveoptometry.com.au to book an appointment.