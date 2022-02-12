News location:

Canberra CityNews

Saturday, February 12, 2022

‘Moses’ makes an appearance at the Parliament House protests

“Moses” and his tablet. Photo: Mike Welsh

AMID the thousands of colourful, flag and banner-waving people protesting against vaccine mandates, snapper MIKE WELSH caught this biblical moment with a “Moses” like character carrying a very modern “tablet” atop Parliament House today (February 16). 

He was carrying a stick with a small “Set My People Truly Free” sign attached.

The protesters have been irritating and entertaining locals for more than a fortnight in Canberra and there is a possibility, with the camping hordes about to be evicted from the EPIC campground tomorrow, that today’s big rally along Commonwealth Avenue and up to Parliament House is the last of it. But who knows? The amazing picture below illustrates the size of the crowd – thousands of people – that crammed one of Canberra’s main arteries this morning.

The scene from Parliament House of the thousands of people protesting against the vaccine mandates. Photo: Mike Welsh

 

 

