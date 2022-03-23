Motorcycle champion enjoys sharing his knowledge

HAVING represented Australia in several motorcycling world championships, owner of Moto Central Don Murray enjoys sharing his knowledge with new and experienced riders.

His store sells a range of road bikes, off-road bikes and scooters with brands such as CFMoto, Benelli, Crossfire, Sherco and Beta, as well as Kymco and Lambretta scooters.

“Currently, our most popular adult bike is the CFMoto 150 NK, which is proving to be a big hit with the commuter and delivery crowd,” says Don.

“For the kids, you can’t go past the Sherco Electric kids’ balance bikes in two popular sizes: EB12 and EB16.”

Don says the store also has a fully equipped service centre with the latest, state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment that can service most makes and models of motorcycles and scooters.

“Log-book servicing, tyres and brakes are our specialty,” he says.

Don has been riding motorcycles since he was a kid, and says it was a dream to be able to represent Australia as both a rider and a team manager at multiple Australian championships.

“I love the freedom of being out in the elements. Meeting interesting people and exploring new places always seems better on a bike,” he says.

“We are more than happy to get people started on their first bike as well as help them with where to get their licence and help with all the right gear like helmets, jackets, gloves and more.”

Moto Central, 12 Sandford Street, Mitchell. Call 6248 0229, email sales@motocentral.com.au or visit motocentral.com.au