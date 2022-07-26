Mural makeover for Queanbeyan skate bowl

THE Moore Park skate bowl in Queanbeyan is about to have a makeover, in the form of a mural.

Large-scale artist Mike Shankster will start work on the mural later this year with the help of 15 young artists from the area.

The project is being run by Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council (QPRC) and will be funded through a $41,450 grant from the NSW government.

The design of the mural, to be painted on the skate bowl, will be decided upon during workshops scheduled for August.