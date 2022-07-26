Mural makeover for Queanbeyan skate bowl

THE Moore Park skate bowl in Queanbeyan is about to have a makeover, in the form of a mural.
Large-scale artist Mike Shankster will start work on the mural later this year with the help of 15 young artists from the area.
The project is being run by Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council (QPRC) and will be funded through a $41,450 grant from the NSW government.
The design of the mural, to be painted on the skate bowl, will be decided upon during workshops scheduled for August.
Who can be trusted?
In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.
If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.
Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.
Thank you,
Ian Meikle, editor
Leave a Reply