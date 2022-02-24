New ACT covid cases fall

ACT Health has reported 661 new cases of COVID-19 today (February 24), a fall from yesterday’s 946.

Of the new cases, 350 were detected by PCR rests and 311 were detected by RATs.

It brings the territory’s total active cases to 3578.

There are currently 41 people hospitalised with covid, three of whom are in intensive care.

On the vaccination front, 66.2 per cent of ACT residents aged 16 and over have had their booster dose and 77.9 per cent of children aged five to 11 have had their first dose.