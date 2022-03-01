New ACT covid numbers jump by more than 200

THERE have been 692 new cases reported in the ACT today (March 1), a steep rise on the 464 cases yesterday.

Of the 692 cases, 382 were recorded from rapid antigen tests (RATs) and 310 from PCR tests.

There are 45 people in hospital, but none in intensive care or on ventilators.

On the vaccination front, 78.4 per cent of kids aged five to 11 have received their first dose of a covid vaccination, and 67.8 per cent of people aged 16+ have received their booster vaccination.

There are 3389 active cases across the ACT.