New and active covid cases fall

AFTER a spike in COVID-19 cases yesterday (March 2), ACT Health has recorded a significant fall in cases today.

There were 690 cases recorded in the past 24 hours, 384 of which were detected by PCR tests and 306 were detected by RATs.

It is down from the 1053 recorded in yesterday’s figures, the highest the ACT has seen in more than a month.

The territory also saw a fall in active cases, with the figure now sitting at 3858, down from the 4027 reported yesterday.

There are 39 people hospitalised with the virus, two of whom are in intensive care. There is nobody on a ventilator.

68.5 per cent of ACT residents aged 16 and over have now had their booster dose of the covid caccine and 78.6 per cent of children aged five to 11 have had one dose.