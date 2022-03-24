New CEO for Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council

REBECCA Ryan, general manager of Blayney Shire Council, has today (March 24) been announced as the new CEO of Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council (QPRC).

In accepting the role, Ms Ryan said she was extremely excited by the opportunity.

“I look forward to the move to Queanbeyan with my husband, and leading the organisation into the future, building on the great work that I can see has been achieved over many years, in particular the leadership of Peter Tegart,” she says.

“The staff are key to any successful organisation, and I will be establishing very strong partnerships across all departments. I want to ensure our people have the resources to do their job effectively and to support their professional goals, aspirations and growth.

“One of my first tasks will be to get out and about and meet as many staff, business and community members as I can. I want to hear where Council may improve and they can be assured I am a very good listener, and will be working with Council to build a better Queanbeyan Palerang.”

Mayor of QPRC, Kenrick Winchester, congratulated Ms Ryan on her appointment, and said he, and his fellow councillors, were looking forward to working with her.

“Rebecca is an experienced local government leader and I am excited to work alongside her to continue to drive the organisation towards an exciting future,” says Mr Winchester.

She commences as CEO on May 9.