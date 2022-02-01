New council revokes support for Bungendore high school site

THE new Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council (QPRC) has suddenly pulled the plug on its previous support for the site earmarked for Bungendore’s new high school.

Citing a lack of detail as to why the proposed high school site was selected, council resolved – at it’s ordinary meeting on January 27 – to overturn its “in-principle” support for the high school’s proposed site on Bungendore Park, Turallo Reserve and on council freehold land along Majara Street.

The council – which remains supportive of a high school for Bungendore – also voted to reverse the closure of Malbon Street, and remove the power of its chief executive to negotiate with the Education Department.

Members of the Bungendore High School Action Group, which has long called for a high school in the town, say they are “devastated” by council’s decision.

“We were very concerned that the newly elected council would reverse 18 months of work between the state government and the council – on a motion put to a meeting without notice – to say they are pulling the plug,” Bungendore High School Action Group member Dermot Casey says.

“Our frustration is that if the newly elected councillors have a different perspective it would have been normal business for them to get in touch with the state government and sit down with them and revisit some of the decisions of the predecessor council.”

The Bungendore high school, due to open in 2023 and expected to cater for 500 students, was an election commitment from the former NSW Deputy Premier and Member for Monaro John Barilaro.

The Education Department’s planned site for the school – next to the Bungendore Primary School on the Majara Street and Gibraltar Street precinct, takes in part of the Mick Sherd Oval, Bungendore Park, and the old Palerang Council building – has drawn criticism from some residents who feel it will impact on the town’s heritage precinct, public facilities and tourism appeal.

Mr Casey says residents of Bungendore had been lobbying the state government for a high school for more than a decade.

“We are disappointed that the ALP-controlled council has made a decision to oppose the provision of public education in NSW,” Mr Casey said.

“Council will say that they are prepared to put the school on another site, but the government have said this is the most suitable site.

“Council only has certain powers, but the state has a lot more.”

Requests made by “CityNews” for a phone interview with QPRC Mayor Kenrick Winchester were declined.