New covid cases falling

ACT Health has recorded a drop in new covid cases today (March 21).

There were 898 new cases recorded in the territory, down from yesterday’s 926 and Saturday’s 1122.

Of the new cases, 460 were detected by PCR tests and 438 were detected by RATs.

There are now 6014 active cases throughout Canberra, with 67,243 total cases recorded since the beginning of the pandemic.

Hospital numbers have risen to 39, with four people currently in intensive care. There is nobody on a ventilator.

In total, 71.7 per cent of ACT residents aged 16 and over have had their booster vaccine dose. 79.7 per cent of children aged five to 11 have had one dose and 33.6 per cent have had two doses.

Meanwhile, in southern NSW, there were 302 new covid cases recorded, 112 of which were detected in the Queanbeyan-Palerang area.