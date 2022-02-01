New covid cases in ACT continue to fall

FOR the eighth day in a row new covid cases in the ACT have fallen.

In today’s (February 1) figures from ACT Health, there were 522 new cases of the virus reported in the 24 hours to 8pm last night, 326 of which were detected by PCR tests and 196 detected by Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs).

It brings the territory’s total active cases to 3750 (2442 PCR and 1308 RAT).

There are currently 64 people in the ACT hospitalised with covid, including one who is in intensive care and also being ventilated.

On the vaccine front, 69.4 per cent of ACT residents aged five to 11 have now received one dose of the vaccine and 49 per cent of residents aged 18 and over have now received their booster.