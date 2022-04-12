New covid cases in ACT rise again

ACT Health has recorded another increase in new covid cases today (April 12).

The ACT recorded 923 new cases of the virus, 444 of which were detected by PCR tests and 479 detected by RATs. It is up from yesterday’s 775.

There are now 5809 active cases in the territory.

Sixty-one people are in hospital with the virus. Two are in intensive care and two are on ventilators.

A total of 96.5 per cent of Canberrans aged five and over have now received two doses of a covid vaccine. 74.3 per cent of residents aged over 16 have received a booster.