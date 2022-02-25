New covid cases in Queanbeyan-Palerang jump

THE Queanbeyan-Palerang LGA has recorded 106 positive cases today (February 25), a jump on the 61 yesterday, according to the Southern NSW Local Health District.

Across southern NSW there were 245 positive test results, including 149 detected by RATs and 96 detected by PCR tests.

Eighteen people remain in hospital, with 2690 total active cases throughout the district.

Throughout southern NSW there are:

22 new cases in the Bega Valley

50 new cases in Eurobodalla

33 in Goulburn Mulwaree

17 in the Snowy Monaro

8 in the Upper Lachlan

9 in the Yass Valley