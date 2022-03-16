New covid cases jump to more than 1200

THE ACT has today (March 16) recorded its highest number of new covid cases in almost two months.

ACT Health recorded 1226 cases of covid, up from the 786 in yesterday’s report and the highest since January 19.

Of the new cases, 536 were detected by PCR tests and 690 were detected by RATs.

It brings Canberra’s total active cases to 4339, with 61,857 cases recorded since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 39 people in hospital with the virus, four of whom are in intensive care. There is currently nobody on a ventilator.

70.8 per cent of ACT residents aged 16 and over have now had a booster dose of the vaccine. 79.3 per cent of children aged five to 11 have had one dose and 21.1 per cent have had two doses.

In total, 94.9 per cent of the population aged five and over have had two doses.