New covid cases rise back over 1000

COVID-19 vaccine and hospital numbers remained stable today (April 28) as the ACT recorded more than 1000 new cases.

There were 1149 new cases recorded across the territory, with 653 positives through PCR testing and 496 from RATs.

There are 69 people in hospital with covid, with three in ICU and none needing ventilation.

ACT residents aged five and older who have received two doses of a covid vaccine number 96.9 per cent, and residents aged 16+ who have received three doses number 75.1 per cent.