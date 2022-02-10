New covid cases rise but hospital numbers fall

ACT Health has recorded another increase in daily covid cases today (February 10) but hospital numbers have fallen.

There were 500 new cases of the virus in the 24 hours to 8pm yesterday, 289 detected by PCR tests and 211 detected by RATs. This is up from the 475 recorded in yesterday’s figures.

There are now 2380 active cases throughout the territory (1260 PCR and 1120 RAT).

Hospital numbers fell from 54 yesterday to 51 today, with three people currently in intensive care and none now on ventilators.

On the vaccine front, 58.1 per cent of ACT residents aged 16 and over have received their booster vaccine and 74.9 per cent of children aged five to 11 have now had one dose.