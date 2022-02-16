New covid cases significantly rise in the ACT

THE ACT has today (February 16) recorded its highest number of daily covid cases in more than two weeks.

In today’s figures from ACT Health, there were 594 new cases of the virus recorded in the 24 hours to 8pm yesterday (February 15), the highest daily case load in the past 17 days.

Of the positive results, 329 were detected by PCR tests and 265 were detected by RATs.

There are now 2475 active cases in the ACT, with 48 people hospitalised with the virus, including three in intensive care and two who are ventilated.

As of today, 62.2 per cent of ACT residents aged 16 and over have received their booster dose of the covid vaccine and 76.6 per cent of children aged five to 11 have received one dose.