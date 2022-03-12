News location:

Canberra CityNews

Subscribe
Support
Canberra Today 21°/22° | Saturday, March 12, 2022 | Digital Edition | Crossword & Sudoku

New covid cases soften slightly in Canberra

Two years of covid, what went wrong?

THE number of new covid cases in the ACT has fallen slightly  according to figures issued by ACT Health today (March 12).

There were 704 new cases (394 PCR, 310 RAT) compared to yesterday’s 791 cases. There are now 4004 active cases in the ACT.

Thirty people are in hospital with covid, one of whom is in intensive care. None are on ventilators.

An earlier version of this story was based on incorrect information  it was a sub-editorial error.

 

Who can be trusted?

In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.

If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.

Become a supporter

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Share this

Leave a Reply

Related Posts

Top Stories

Follow us on Instagram @canberracitynews