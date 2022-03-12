New covid cases soften slightly in Canberra

THE number of new covid cases in the ACT has fallen slightly according to figures issued by ACT Health today (March 12).
There were 704 new cases (394 PCR, 310 RAT) compared to yesterday’s 791 cases. There are now 4004 active cases in the ACT.
Thirty people are in hospital with covid, one of whom is in intensive care. None are on ventilators.
An earlier version of this story was based on incorrect information it was a sub-editorial error.
