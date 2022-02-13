New covid cases stay steady in Canberra

THERE were 458 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in the ACT in the 24 hours to 8pm yesterday (February 12), of which 260 infections were revealed from PCR testing and 198 from rapid antigen tests.

There are 2530 ative covid cases in the ACT today.

Meanwhile, there are 50 patients in ACT hospitals with covid as at 8pm yesterday, including four in intensive care and two who are on ventilators.