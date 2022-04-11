New data reveals vaccination status of ACT covid deaths

FROM the beginning of the pandemic to April 3, 2022, the ACT recorded 42 covid related deaths, and ACT Health has revealed their vaccination status.

Of the total 42 deaths, ACT Health reports four people had received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, 19 people had received two doses of a vaccine, and three people had received a single dose.

Unvaccinated people account for 15 of the recorded deaths, and ACT Health says one person’s vaccination status is unknown.

However, ACT Health has recorded that more than half of cases who have been admitted to ICU are unvaccinated.

Fifty-four of the 100 total cases the ICU has seen were unvaccinated, 26 cases had received two doses, 12 received three doses, seven received one dose and one case’s vaccination status is unknown.

There have been 624 covid-related admissions to hospital, and again ACT Health report the highest per cent of admissions are unvaccinated, 41 per cent or 255 people.

ACT Health have also released a map of COVID-19 cases by suburb.

The most cases recorded since December 15, the beginning of the Omicron wave, have been in Belconnen with 13,813.

Next is Gungahlin with 13,271 and Tuggeranong with 11,879. Then North Canberra, Woden, Weston Creek, South Canberra and Canberra East.

Another update will be available from April 15.