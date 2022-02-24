New drug registry launches in ACT

NEW prescription monitoring software, designed to combat the growing problem of prescription medication abuse, has been introduced in the ACT.

Canberra Script, launched today (February 24) by the ACT government, enables ACT doctors, nurse practitioners and pharmacists to assess patients’ drug history before prescribing and dispensing some medications.

Created to be compatible with a national registry, the software will alert practitioners to patients who have previously exhibited drug-seeking behaviour.

Over the past decade, opioid-induced deaths were found to be more likely due to prescription drugs than illegal drugs, and there has been a rise in the number of deaths with a prescription drug present.

ACT health minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said the new drug registry will give medical practitioners a better view of what their patients are using.

“Prescription medicines can provide relief from pain after an accident or surgery or alleviate the symptoms of diseases or other conditions, but medicines also have side effects, and some can cause dependence or other harms,” said Ms Stephen-Smith.

“It’s important for those prescribing and dispensing medications to know what other medications the patient is on or has recently taken, as some medicines can be harmful when taken in high doses or in combination with other medicines.”

Under the system, every time a patient is prescribed a medicine or it is dispensed, the information will be automatically displayed in Canberra Script.

Patients cannot opt-out of having their information about prescribed medicines displayed in the system.

All states and territories in Australia, including the ACT, have agreed to implement a real time prescription monitoring system.