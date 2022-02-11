New law to see increased use of police worn cameras

ACT police will now use body worn cameras (BWCs) when interacting with the public in most circumstances under new laws in effect from today (February 11).

Under the new legislation, police are now permitted to film in most public and private settings, including when a person is stopped while driving their car, or when an officer comes into a home in response to a domestic incident.

The majority of ACT officers were issued BWCs in 2019, and ACT Policing say they have helped capture real-time records of critical events, gather evidence and record interactions.

ACT policing says that as part of the use of BWCs, officers will:

Wear their BWC where they are easily seen

Tell a person that their BWC is recording – unless it’s not practical for them to do so (such as when in a crowded public place)

Inform a person that they are recording if asked

Inform a person if they are not recording and why

Record the interaction if a person asks for it to be recorded