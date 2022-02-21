New-look quartet leaves its mark

Music / Australian String Quartet. At James Fairfax Theatre, February 20. Reviewed by GRAHAM McDONALD.

THE classical music touring program is tentatively starting up again with the Adelaide-based Australian String Quartet performing concerts in Canberra and Sydney this week and more around the country in coming months.

This is a relatively new configuration of the quartet, with the violinist Christopher Cartlidge and cellist Michael Dahlenburg joining violinists Dale Barltrop and Francesca Hiew within the last year or so and the ensemble having been restricted in its activities over that period.

They have chosen a simple staging for this program. The stage lighting is subdued with the musicians all in black (with matching face masks) with no distractions from the music. The James Fairfax Theatre is an intimate venue with a dry acoustic that works well for small chamber groups.

The concert opened with three short divertimenti by Benjamin Britten, composed as a young man in 1936, followed by the premiere of the new “String Quartet No.1” by Australian composer David Paterson.

This was a most fascinating work, full of little quirky and playful elements. The first movement had hints of minimalism in some repeated motifs and the second movement started with bowed harmonics from each instrument that built a series of chords that sounded remarkably like the opening music to “Star Trek”.

The third movement was mosquitos and flies before the final movement that started a little formless, but resolved to echo the ideas of the first movement

The final work was the third of the three string quartets Beethoven wrote as a commission for the Russian ambassador to Austria, Count Andreas Razumovsky, in 1806.

This is complicated music, moving away from the conventions of string quartets of the early classical period, and the ASQ performed it very well.

It was balanced and confident, and in some passages they attained that magic of great string quartets when the music is more than the sum of its parts.

A quartet sounds as if there are more musicians on stage than there is. The ASQ don’t achieve this all the time but this combination is new, they are relatively young musicians and they should have the time to reach that level.