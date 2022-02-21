New public housing opens for Aboriginal elders

FIVE new public housing homes designed for indigenous elders have opened in Dickson today (February 21).

Ningulangu, meaning “belonging to: home, place” includes five, 2-bedroom, single storey homes which “will provide future tenants with flexibility for a range of changing household needs, including ageing in place,” according the ACT government.

It is the third Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander housing project in Canberra along with Gundji Gindilan in Lyons and Mura Gunya in Kambah, which together include a total of 15 homes.

The Ningulangu homes include a range of local native plants and a private outdoor area in each dwelling, offers residents a “strong connection to the landscape.”

“It’s been great to see the collaboration between the ACT government and the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elected Body to design a culturally appropriate development, that meets the needs of tenants,” said housing minister Yvette Berry.