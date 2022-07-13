Nick caps his final with a red souvenir for fans

NICK Kyrgios sparked controversy in Wimbledon for wearing a red cap, defying the “almost entirely white” policy, and is now selling similar caps for his charity foundation.
Kyrgios said in an interview he “does what he wants”, after he walked on to the Wimbledon court to receive his runner-up trophy, in a red Air Jordan cap.
Now, he’s selling his own take on the caps through the Nick Kyrgios Foundation, to raise money to build safe places for underprivileged youth to play the sport they dream about.
The NK Foundation’s “Wimbledon Jumpman” caps shows Nick’s silhouette, holding a tennis racket. It is limited edition, and comes in his controversial red, or white.
“If my vision is realised, it’s my hope that I’ll be remembered for this more than anything I have done or will do on the tennis court,” said Kyrgios.
