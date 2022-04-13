News location:

Canberra CityNews

Wednesday, April 13, 2022

No bin collection on Good Friday

DUE to the Easter public holiday, bin collections scheduled for Good Friday (April 15) will occur on the Saturday instead (April 16), in the following suburbs.

Acton, Ainslie, Barton, Braddon, Bruce, Campbell, City, Deakin, Dickson, Downer, Forrest, Fyshwick, Franklin, Griffith, Gungahlin, Hackett, Harrison, Hughes, Kingston, Lyneham (south), Narrabundah, Oaks Estate, O’Connor, Pialligo, Red Hill, Reid, Turner, Throsby and Watson.

