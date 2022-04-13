No bin collection on Good Friday

DUE to the Easter public holiday, bin collections scheduled for Good Friday (April 15) will occur on the Saturday instead (April 16), in the following suburbs.
Acton, Ainslie, Barton, Braddon, Bruce, Campbell, City, Deakin, Dickson, Downer, Forrest, Fyshwick, Franklin, Griffith, Gungahlin, Hackett, Harrison, Hughes, Kingston, Lyneham (south), Narrabundah, Oaks Estate, O’Connor, Pialligo, Red Hill, Reid, Turner, Throsby and Watson.
Who can be trusted?
In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.
If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.
Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.
Thank you,
Ian Meikle, editor
Leave a Reply