‘No Parking’ signs removed on Parkes Way

“NO Parking” signs were removed on Parkes Way this morning (February 12) as protesters illegally parked cars, 4WDs and utes as they walked to join thousands of others marching along Commonwealth Avenue to Parliament House.

Meanwhile, the anti-vax mandate protesters camping at EPIC will be sharing their last night there after management ordered the site cleared of campers ny Sunday ahead of the Royal Canberra Show bumping in.

“The venue must be clear of people and equipment for this work to occur safely,” says a police spokesman.

“As such, people who do not have bookings at the venue past Saturday will be expected to leave by the end of this coming weekend.”

The Lifeline Book Fair at EPIC was cancelled for today as was Rotary’s farmer’s market.