No time to dilly dally, here are some top gift ideas

From cards to crystals, flight simulators to fitness vouchers, here’s the “CityNews” ultimate Christmas gift guide…

THE holiday season is officially here. With so few sleeps to go, advent calendars are out and Christmas shopping is well underway.

Local businesses in the Canberra region have a variety of gift ideas to suit even the hardest to please this festive season.

From cards to crystals, flight simulators to fitness vouchers, “CityNews” has compiled the ultimate Christmas gift guide for this holiday season.

Take a seat and share the gift of theatre

THE Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre – The Q – has just launched its 2023 season, says marketing officer Joel Horwood, featuring a line-up of plays, musicals, comedy, live music and entertainment for the kids.

Artistic director Jordan Best “has programmed an incredibly diverse array of shows for 2023”.

“There will be a show for every member of the family!,” he says.

“Whether it’s your eccentric aunt who loves risqué comedy, or your brother who considers himself a young Quentin Tarantino, we’ve got you covered.

“We have pivoted away from subscriptions towards an exciting new membership system,” says Joel.

“Give the gift of theatre,” he says, “and purchase a ‘Q Membership’ for your loved ones.

“For just $50, members benefit from special prices on our season shows, discounts at our theatre bars, prize draws, invitations to special events, and discounts from our friends in the neighbourhood.

“After a few years trapped at home, it’s time to start exploring all of the amazing entertainment options in our region.”

“From literary classics reimagined, to quirky cabaret and terrifying acrobatic stunts, there has never been a better time to return to the theatre and experience the magic of live performance at The Q.”

“Prima Facie”, April 19.

“Puffs”, May 11-20.

“Legacies”, August 2-23.

“Coil”, August 8-9.

The Q, 253 Crawford Street, Queanbeyan. Call 6285 6290 or visit theq.net.au

A creative approach to gift giving

THE Artists Shed has a great selection of gifts for those looking to get in touch with their creative sides this Christmas, says owner Margaret Hadfield.

An award-winning artist herself with decades of experience, Margaret says she hand picks quality materials to compile her speciality art hampers, which she says are perfect for people getting started in a range of techniques such as drawing, painting, watercolours, acrylics and more.

“If you use poor equipment your work won’t come out as well,” says Margaret.

“As a professional artist, I only pick good-quality materials that can help beginners achieve the vibrancy they’re looking for.”

For those looking to take their artistic skills to the next level, Margaret says the Artists Shed also sells gift vouchers redeemable for art classes.

The lessons range from absolute beginners, through to experienced artists looking to sharpen their skills.

Gift vouchers can also be used for art materials and artworks.

And, of course, Margaret says there’s a range of her artworks and those of a selection of Canberra creatives to buy.

“We have a huge variety of beautiful pieces for sale in the large gallery from $50 for original art.”

The Artists Shed, Unit 1-3, 88 Wollongong Street. Call 0418 237766 or visit artistsshed.com.au

Solutions for anyone struggling for gift ideas

FOR anyone struggling with Christmas present ideas, Wombat Cards and Gifts has it covered, says owner Monica Rolls.

“Now that I have most of my Christmas stock and decorations in, people need to get in early because there are best sellers across the board,” she says.

Monica recommends the books at Wombat Cards and Gifts as they “always make for good presents”.

“The variety offered at Wombat Cards and Gifts provides any gift-giver with ideas galore!” she says.

“We have all of the Australian animals with little Christmas hats on, and nativity scenes with Australian animals, too.”

There are “lots of little things” perfect for any loved-one’s Christmas stocking.

Monica says Wombat Cards and Gifts is a small family business in Belconnen, started by husband John and her in 2015.

“We started as a small market stall selling homemade greeting cards that I started making when I retired,” she says.

And, while Monica says she loved that markets gave her a chance to see more of Australia and she loved meeting all the interesting people along the way, it was time to put down some roots closer to home.

Wombat Cards and Gifts, Shop 2, 31/35 Nettlefold Street, Belconnen. Call 0423 786222, or visit wombatcardsandgifts.com.au

Gift cards for those with fitness goals

STUDIO Pilates is well equipped to achieve any fitness-oriented goals, says co-owner Simon Hunter.

However, this Christmas season Studio Pilates will also help gifters to achieve their goals with their new gift card.

Simon says the exercise program at Studio Pilates is the perfect gift for people with any level of fitness to get a kick start on their New Year’s resolutions.

Studio Pilates is offering a gift card that will positively contribute to the health and wellbeing of its receiver, he says.

At Studio Pilates there are a variety of locations, including Braddon, Gungahlin and the newly opened Manuka studio.

Simon says both he and his wife and co-owner Tammy-Jo Hunter, who he describes as the “driving force behind it all”, are passionate about helping people achieve their goals.

“We have an amazing team here at Studio Pilates”, says Tammy-Jo, “equipped with a mindset of growth”.

Combining innovative video technology that plays inside the studio and the experience of world-class instructors, Simon says: “We pride ourselves on being able to tailor the sessions for any individual.”

“Studio Pilates is perfect for people with any level of fitness,” he says, “Studio Pilates offers a wide range of gifting options from individual classes to a 50-pack of classes.”

Studio Pilates. Visit studiopilates.com

‘Great’ Christmas gifts that come with a difference

THE Crystal Chalice is a shop in Gold Creek with a focus on wicca, paganism and witchcraft.

The owner, Lilitu Babalon opened the shop 18 years ago and between the staff there is more than 50 years’ experience, she says.

“We have a lot of unique things you won’t be able to get anywhere else.”

The Crystal Chalice specialises in tarot and oracle decks with more than 350 items in stock.

Lilitu says The Crystal Chalice “has loads of stuff for good gifts” such as crystals, wands, jewellery, resin statues, leather and resin journals, rosewood moon-shaped bowls, clothing, books, herbal tea and, of course, crazy skeletons dressed in Victorian clothing.

“We have everything from just a few dollars to thousands of dollars, there’s a lot to choose from.

“Over the last few months, The Crystal Chalice has been supporting the Ukrainian community by buying especially from Ukrainian artists and publishers.

This range involves “tarot cards published by Ukrainian artists, wood carvings and beautiful beeswax candles shaped like mermaids,” says Lilitu.

“Pretty much anything I’ve got would be a great Christmas gift,” she says.

The Crystal Chalice, Gold Creek Square, 7 O’Hanlon Place, Nicholls. Call 0434 112320 or visit thecrystalchalice.com.au

Come fly with me, let’s fly down to… anywhere, really

JET Flight Simulator Canberra has the perfect Christmas gift for anyone who’s ever wanted to fly, says owner Trevor Vickers.

“Visitors get to operate a full-size replica of a Boeing 737-800 cockpit and can choose from 24,000 airports around the world to fly in or out of,” he says.

“There’ll be an instructor who’s there to point out what all the buttons and levers do and when to use them, but it’ll be you that’s doing the flying.

“Sometimes people want to fly over where they’ve been on holiday, others want to do things like fly under the Sydney Harbour Bridge – it’s all possible.”

He encourages people to try the new VR Paraglider which combines a real paraglider harness and controls linked to world-class professional training software.

“Participants can practice catching thermals, soar over coastal dunes, or improve their accuracy at spot landings,” says Trevor.

Visitors have the opportunity for a more fast-paced, virtual reality experience called “ICAROS” which he describes as a “completely different way to fly”.

“The way it works is that you lie on a frame and shift your body weight to steer in the virtual world,” says Trevor.

“The sensation is more like flying with a wingsuit or like you’re Superman.”

Whether it’s flying a 737, soaring through a virtual world, or both, Trevor says there’s multiple booking options and gift certificates.

Jet Flight Simulator Canberra, 4 Montford Crescent, Lyneham. Visit jetflightsimulatorcanberra.com.au or call 0438 834026.

Celebrating the health benefits of hemp

SOUTH Pacific Hemp, Canberra’s first all-hemp shop, has plenty of gifts to surprise a loved one with this festive season, says manager Sue Booth.

Sue says: “It’s time we moved away from hemp’s old reputation – hemp has strength, medicinal and nutritional value, and was first cultivated more than 10,000 years ago.”

Sue says the store sells salad dressings and a range of hemp flour, hemp protein and hulled hemp seeds that contain the highest quality ingredients and are certified organic, vegan-friendly, gluten and GMO free.

“We see the shop as an alternative to mass-produced, quick-fix shopping,” she says.

“All of our hemp oils, food items, balms and creams are carefully sourced and selected from small businesses and producers in Tasmania, SA, WA and NSW.”

Sue also says the store has a range of clothing and linen, fabrics, bedding and cushions all made to promote wellbeing.

“Our clothing is designed for wearability and versatility, is breathable, natural and easy to care for,” she says.

“Hemp protects your skin by naturally filtering UV light. It also resists bacterial growth and breathes excellently, preventing odours and has four times the strength of cotton and it won’t weaken when washed,” she says.

“Hemp gives years of wear while its breathing ability, antibacterial and antiviral properties help promote good sleep.”

South Pacific Hemp, 84 Wollongong Street, Fyshwick. Call 0431 318898 or visit southpacifichemp.com.au

A French accent on quality homewares

SINCE 2007, Home French Home has been selling a growing range of fine French napery, bed linens, homewares and gifts in Australia, says owner, Djaimi Thornhill.

The business prides itself on its high-quality, unique and hard to find products that make for delightful gifts, she says.

“We have products from new designers and others from companies with a long heritage – centuries in some cases. These things have something real to them,” she says.

“We have products that are hard to find or unique in Canberra, and of very high-quality. And, of course, it’s important that our customers are delighted with what they find.”

They include tablecloths, tea towels, runners, cushion covers, curtains, wall tapestries, bed linens, clothing for men and women, scarves, fragrances and soaps, handbags, shopping bags, jewellery, teddy bears as well as a food section and gift vouchers.

Home French Home, Shop 11, Manuka Arcade, 22-30 Franklin Street, Manuka. Call 6100 3331 or visit homefrenchhome.com.au

Sunnies that comes with the promise of protection

COLLINS and Lonergan Evolve Optometry is a local, high-quality and independently-owned business in the centre of Gungahlin, says co-owner and practice manager, Ross Collins.

He says Evolve Optometry has the hot Australian Christmas sorted with sunglasses and cases.

“In stock, we have very unique sunglasses and options for all budgets and polarisation needs, always with UV protection,” he says

“Some of our new favourite sun-fashion styles for summer include urban, sleek shapes from Australian brand Vaanyard or lightweight, minimal-look handmade from Mykita. We also have all new-season styles from Gucci and Saint Laurent as well as rose-coloured lenses from Maui Jim.

“Beautiful, bespoke, handmade glasses cases are also available,” says Ross.

Evolve Optometry also offers gift vouchers from $50 to “let a loved one choose for themselves.”

Appointments are available with co-owner and optometrist Damien Lonergan right up until Christmas, says Ross.

Over the festive period to the end of January, he says Evolve Optometry is offering discounts on prescription glasses.

He also reminds contact-lens wearers to order their lenses now to avoid disappointment over the Christmas period.

Collins and Lonergan Evolve Optometry, Gungahlin Village (opposite Coles). Call 6189 5891 or visit evolveoptometry.com.au

Store for kids all ready for summer

WITH the Christmas season among us, owner Jen Takiari has been busy getting Lellow Kids ready for summer.

The family favourite store is full of new summer clothing and footwear, says Jen, just in time for some Christmas shopping.

“Toys, gifts and stocking fillers are arriving for Christmas,” she says.

“There is so much clothing & footwear for the warmer weather, too!”

Jen says she’s also proud that many of the brands stocked in store come from Australian businesses.

“Some of the brands we stock are unique to us, you’ll only find them here in Lellow,” she says.

Jen also offers professional shoe fittings “to ensure little feet are getting the best shoes for their development”.

“We’ve got so many gift ideas,” says Jen. “From clothing and footwear to baby essentials, developmental toys, books, games and so much more for newborns up to eight-year-olds.

“A lot of people shop here for Christmas gifts because we’ve got something that’s that little bit extra special.”

Lellow Kids, 63/30 Lonsdale Street, Braddon. Call 6247 3679 or visit lellowkids.com

Canberra’s first virtual reality arcade

CANBERRA’s first virtual reality arcade, VR Canberra, will “bring your children’s imagination to life” during these school holidays, says host, Pranav Sood.

Pranav became involved in the business this year, inspired by his son’s enjoyment of virtual reality during a family trip to Canada.

He says VR Canberra is a “dedicated virtual reality gaming place for kids and adults to enjoy the indoors with friends and family.”

“This is not just a gaming experience, it is also an educational tool that allows kids to connect to their inner self and make them imagine and see what is possible.”

Since Pranav’s involvement, he has expanded their game collection to ensure everyone is “visually, physically and emotionally astonished by new virtual worlds filled with awe-inspiring rides, characters, sights and sounds.”

The gaming library includes “multiple virtual reality games, roller coasters, driving simulators as well as VR escape rooms.”

“VR Canberra is the perfect place for birthday parties, school holidays, family and friend gatherings, corporate social parties and school excursions,” says Pranav.

During the weekdays of the ACT school holidays, Pranav says VR Canberra is offering three hours of unlimited games and rides for at least four players at $70 a person.

He says adults too can join the school holiday fun with VR Canberra’s corporate and work party space with virtual reality escape rooms for more than 35 people.

VR Canberra, Shop 5/83-101 Lysaght Street, Mitchell. Call 6262 2160, or visit vrcanberra.com.au

Eclectic range of glass gifts to ‘dazzle’

CANBERRA Glassworks CEO Elizabeth Rogers says a gift from its “treasure trove” of beautiful glass is sure to “dazzle” anyone.

“Whether it is a gift under the tree, an eye-catching feature to your Christmas spread or a special treat just for you, you’ll find it amongst the eclectic range of handcrafted Australian glass at Canberra Glassworks,” she says.

Since 2007, Canberra Glassworks has been host to artists in “the best equipped studio glass making workshop in the country”.

“If people are shopping at the Glassworks shop, they are supporting Canberra and region artists,” says Elizabeth.

“Annette Blair won the Visual Arts Award from the Canberra Critics Circle at 32nd Annual ACT Arts Awards, she received this award for the extraordinary calibre of glass exhibited in her solo exhibition ‘Quietly Spoken’.

“I could not believe that she could make the things that she created out of glass, her work that we’ve got and that she’s created for us for Christmas is very special.”

Elizabeth says people should think carefully about not buying throw-away gifts for Christmas.

“We have everything from beautiful hand-blown glass baubles to platters, things to make your christmas table look fantastic, stunning vases that are just works of art by themselves,” she says.

Canberra Glassworks, 11 Wentworth Avenue, Kingston. Call 6260 7005, or visit canberraglassworks.com

Christmas markets are welcoming all

JULIE Nichols, founder of Handmade Market Canberra, welcomes Canberra’s gift givers to the Handmade Christmas Market to shop from more than 250 Australian-made designers and producers at Exhibition Park, December 9-11.

“The market features everything from handcrafted ceramics, slow-made fashion, furniture, children’s toys and clothing, jewellery and accessories along with our indoor gourmet food and wine pavilion,” says Julie.

Between 9am and 10am on the Sunday the market is offering a low-sensory shopping experience “to create a positive environment for members of the community who may not typically attend the market due to crowds, noise, mobility difficulties or sensory sensitivities,” she says.

“This shopping hour is inclusive and open to all, and anyone who may benefit from the experience is encouraged to come along!”

Julie Nichols launched the first Handmade Market “what seems a lifetime ago now, back in 2008”.

“Handmade Canberra continues to grow and flourish, and now offers 290 stalls in two halls at Exhibition Park in Canberra (EPIC), along with the central conference centre,” she says.

For anyone who can’t make the market, there’s an online directory of more than 580 Australian made designers and producers that people can shop from at any time.

Handmade Market, Exhibition Park in Canberra. Visit handmadecanberra.com.au

E-biking, off-road around the wine district

CANBERRA Wine Region E-Bike Tours hires electric-powered bicycles to adults with a sense of adventure, who enjoy the outdoors and quality wines.

Co-owner, Andi Nissen says that she and her husband, Grant, started the business in Murrumbateman last year.

“Grant loves bikes and I have a love of wine, so we decided to combine both of our passions and Canberra Wine Region E-Bike Tours was born!” says Andi.

“We are unique to the Canberra region and our tour utilises the Murrumbateman winery trail, a sealed, off-road bike trail, which incorporates six local wineries as well as other dining and shopping experiences.”

Andi says that they offer half and full day self-guided tours as well as an all-inclusive tour option.

“There is no better way to enjoy what Murrumbateman has to offer. You customise and control your own unique experience. Our bikes are energy efficient, emission free and capable of transporting you at up to 25 kilometres an hour with no effort on your behalf. They are deliberately chosen for comfort and speed, with baskets at the front and back for your wine purchases,” says Andi.

Andi says that they have had many very happy customers, including family celebrations, hen’s parties and work groups. There are also online gift vouchers available to purchase for Christmas presents and Andi is offering a 10 per cent discount to “CityNews” readers when booking gift vouchers online, using the code “citynews”.

Canberra Wine Region E-Bike Tours, 5 Armstrong Street, Murrumbateman, NSW. Visit winerides.com.au or call 0490 045432.