Now it’s Kim for… Norfolk Island

INDEPENDENT ACT Senate candidate Kim Rubenstein has pledged to support a stronger voice for Norfolk Islanders in Canberra after attending the Anzac Day Dawn Service there today (April 25).

Norfolk Island’s 1800 residents are represented in the Senate as part of the ACT and in the ACT electorate of Bean in the House of Representatives.

Many islanders are upset at the lack of self-government and the poor quality of services on the island. The local Legislative Assembly was abolished in 2015 when an administrator was appointed by the Federal Government.

At a public meeting last night,

praised Prof Rubenstein for making the effort to visit the territory.

Rubenstein said she had a long-standing interest in Norfolk Island due to her expertise on Australian citizenship issues and the place of external territories.

“I have had several Zoom meetings with different groups on the Island since August but knew to really get a better sense of their needs I needed to visit in person if I truly want to be able to represent them in the Senate,” she said.

“The large community meeting last night affirmed that belief. I heard from so many different people regarding the quality of democracy here and their experience of Australia’s role in governing this territory.”