Nurse-to-patient ratios underway at Canberra hospitals

MORE nurses and new nurse to patient ratios have been introduced at Canberra Hospitals.

The ACT government has committed $50 million over four years to hire 90 extra nurses and midwives across Canberra’s health services.

It’s the first investment to achieve nursing and midwifery ratios across the territory’s public health system, which ACT Labor committed to at the 2020 election.

ACT health minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said that generally one nurse/midwife will be assigned to every four patients.

“Ratios mean there will be more nurses, and nurses with a greater range of skills, on critical shifts and wards at Canberra Hospital and Calvary Public Hospital Bruce,” Ms Stephen-Smith said.

“We believe that ratios will play an important role in helping address the ongoing challenges that all health services face.

“Implementation of the first phase began on February 1 and will mean 90 new nurses are employed by mid-year, with more than 50 of these nurses already recruited.”