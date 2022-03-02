Nursing advocate wins women’s leadership award

CEO of the Australian College of Nursing Adjunct Prof Kylie Ward has been named the 2022 ACT recipient of the Australian Awards for Excellence in Women’s Leadership.

CEO of WLA, Suzi Finkelstein said: “The Australian Awards for Excellence in Women’s Leadership are an important opportunity to shine a light on women’s leadership and increase visibility to shift the dialogue and showcase role models for the next generation of leaders.

“We are delighted to award the ACT honour to adjunct professor Ward who continues to demonstrate an outstanding contribution to gender equity and paving the way for emerging women in leadership roles – particularly for the 400,000 nurses across Australia.”

With honorary academic appointments with five leading Australian universities, Kylie Ward is committed to creating a platform for nurses to use their voices and change the way policies and health decisions are made. She has notably secured government funding to deliver refresher courses to non-clinical registered nurses as well as funding to deliver the online COVID-19 vaccine training course, which all clinicians must undertake before administering.

Ms Ward will accept her award at the Australian Women’s Leadership Symposium in Canberra on May 13, 2022

Previous recipients of the ACT Award include: Australian Defence College Commander, Maj-Gen Simone Wilkie; 50/50 by 2030 Foundation Director, Virginia Haussegger; and ACT Emergency Services Agency Commissioner, Georgeina Whelan.