Omar’s taking new poems from the page to the stage

ACCLAIMED poet, author and performer Omar Musa will bring “alive” new poems, taking them from the page on to the stage for the first time on Thursday, February 24, at The Street Theatre.

Musa says the performance, titled “Killernuevo”, will be an opportunity to test fresh work with a hometown audience in order to build a new repertoire of original work that traverses Australia, south-east Asia, oceans, rainforests, family history and love. It’s also a chance for an audience to enjoy an insight into a process that is risky and exciting.

Queanbeyan-based Musa will tour the UK and Europe to promote his critically acclaimed book “Killernova” later this year.

Book here

