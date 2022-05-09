News location:

Canberra CityNews

Subscribe
Support
Canberra Today 10°/14° | Monday, May 9, 2022 | Digital Edition | Crossword & Sudoku

One million covid PCR tests conducted in ACT

ACT Health announced today (May 9) more than one million COVID-19 PCR tests have been conducted since the beginning of the pandemic.

More than 40,000 positive rapid antigen tests (RATs) have also been recorded.

ACT Health posted the milestone testing statistics on Facebook, alongside a message thanking every Canberran for coming forward to get tested.

“A big thank you also to our testing and pathology staff who have worked long hours around the clock to test record numbers of Canberrans,” said an ACT Health spokesperson.

Who can be trusted?

In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.

If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.

Become a supporter

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Share this

Leave a Reply

Related Posts

Police crackdown on road worthiness
News

Police crackdown on road worthiness

Police have issued five defect notices, 12 advisory warnings, three infringement notices and caught three drivers under the influence of drugs in a weekend crackdown on road worthiness.

Covid runs amok at AMC
News

Covid runs amok at AMC

Prison authorities are scrambling to contain a coronavirus outbreak, which has escalated to 22 cases in the two days since it was discovered. 

Top Stories

Follow us on Instagram @canberracitynews