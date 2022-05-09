One million covid PCR tests conducted in ACT

ACT Health announced today (May 9) more than one million COVID-19 PCR tests have been conducted since the beginning of the pandemic.

More than 40,000 positive rapid antigen tests (RATs) have also been recorded.

ACT Health posted the milestone testing statistics on Facebook, alongside a message thanking every Canberran for coming forward to get tested.

“A big thank you also to our testing and pathology staff who have worked long hours around the clock to test record numbers of Canberrans,” said an ACT Health spokesperson.