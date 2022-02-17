Opposition calls for further easing of covid restrictions

THE Canberra Liberals are calling on the ACT Government to further ease venue restrictions across the Territory, in line with other states.

From tomorrow (February 18) capacity limits in hospitality venues across NSW will be removed and QR check-ins will only be required for certain settings like nightclubs or music festivals.

Singing and dancing can resume at venues – other than at festivals – from February 25.

Canberra Liberals Leader Elizabeth Lee said easing venue restrictions – in line with other states – would benefit businesses across the ACT that are doing it “tough”.

“Earlier today we saw both the Victorian and New South Wales Governments ease restrictions, including no density limits in hospitality venues and dancing once again allowed in pubs and clubs,” Ms Lee said.

“Surely the health advice across the states and territories should not differ so much that businesses in the ACT are forced to comply with density limits in stark contrast to those just across the border.”

As of next Friday (February 25) wearing a mask in NSW will only be mandatory on public transport, hospitals and aged care, on planes or inside airports, correctional facilities, and indoor music festivals with more than 1000 people.