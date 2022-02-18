Over 500 new covid cases as ACT eases restrictions

ACT Health has reported 561 new cases of COVID-19 as Chief Minister Andrew Barr confirmed a significant easing of restrictions from tonight (February 18).

Of the new cases, 265 were detected by PCR tests and 296 were detected by RATS.

It brings the total active cases in the ACT to 2706.

The number of people hospitalised with covid in the ACT continues to fall, now down to 45 including two in intensive care and one on a ventilator.

From the vaccine data available, 62.9 per cent of people aged 16 and over in the ACT have received a booster dose and 76.8 per cent of children aged five to 11 have received their first dose.