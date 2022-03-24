Over 70,000 covid cases in the ACT since pandemic began

THERE have now been more than 70,000 cases of COVID-19 in Canberra since the beginning of the pandemic, as the ACT recorded another 1278 cases today (March 24).

According to the latest figures from ACT Health, 659 of the new cases were detected by PCR tests and 619 by RATs.

There are now 5927 active cases in the territory. 70,659 cases have been recorded since the coronavirus pandemic began.

There are currently 42 people in Canberra hospitalised with the virus, three of whom are in intensive care. There is nobody on a ventilator.

In total, 97 per cent of Canberrans aged five or older have had two doses of a covid vaccine. 72.2 per cent of residents aged 16 and over have had a booster dose. 79.8 per cent of children aged five to 11 have had one dose, and 41.2 per cent have had two doses.

Meanwhile, the Southern NSW Local Health District recorded 557 new cases of covid, 188 of which are in Queanbeyan.